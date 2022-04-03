Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Restaurant Brands International from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Stephens lifted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Restaurant Brands International from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.86.

Shares of QSR traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $58.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,012,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,401,862. Restaurant Brands International has a 52 week low of $53.47 and a 52 week high of $71.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.27. The company has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.07.

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Rating ) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 14.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 22nd. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is currently 80.30%.

In other news, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 17,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total value of $1,011,488.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jill Granat sold 7,869 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total value of $461,280.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,098 shares of company stock worth $3,528,713 in the last 90 days. 1.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,381 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,578,000 after purchasing an additional 12,723 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 719,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,369,000 after purchasing an additional 49,300 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 316.9% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,176 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 4,802 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. 78.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

