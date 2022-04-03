Research Analysts Set Expectations for Lululemon Athletica Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:LULU)

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 30th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now forecasts that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $9.22 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $9.26.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.10. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $487.00 to $480.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $518.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $386.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.28.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $367.44 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica has a one year low of $278.00 and a one year high of $485.83. The stock has a market cap of $47.51 billion, a PE ratio of 55.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $319.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $380.36.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 8.1% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,681,814 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $680,630,000 after buying an additional 126,403 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 59.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 523,562 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $211,886,000 after buying an additional 196,043 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 168.1% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,436 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $15,960,000 after purchasing an additional 24,727 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.5% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 123,752 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $50,082,000 after purchasing an additional 5,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 8.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 13,848 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 29th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

