Refinable (FINE) Trading Up 2.6% This Week

Refinable (FINE) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 3rd. One Refinable coin can now be purchased for $0.0993 or 0.00000215 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Refinable has a market cap of $4.08 million and approximately $812,702.00 worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Refinable has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Refinable alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.17 or 0.00050032 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,488.42 or 0.07533198 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46,209.52 or 0.99788860 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.61 or 0.00046658 BTC.

Refinable Coin Profile

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

Buying and Selling Refinable

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refinable directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refinable should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Refinable using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Refinable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Refinable and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.