Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Realogy (NYSE:RLGY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

RLGY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Realogy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Realogy from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Realogy from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Realogy from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.40.

Get Realogy alerts:

RLGY traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 966,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,378. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.95. Realogy has a 12 month low of $14.29 and a 12 month high of $21.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Realogy ( NYSE:RLGY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.19. Realogy had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Realogy will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Realogy announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 14.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLGY. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Realogy by 26.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 730,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,311,000 after acquiring an additional 152,661 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Realogy by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,289,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,372,000 after acquiring an additional 16,960 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Realogy by 34.4% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 33,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 8,489 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Realogy during the third quarter valued at about $826,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Realogy by 100.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,118,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,154,000 after buying an additional 560,682 shares during the last quarter.

About Realogy (Get Rating)

Realogy Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services. It operates through three segments: Realogy Franchise Group, and Realogy Brokerage Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Realogy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realogy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.