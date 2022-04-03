Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “The Real Brokerage Inc. is a technology-powered real estate brokerage operating. It creates financial opportunities for agents through better commission splits, best-in-class technology, revenue sharing and equity incentives. The Real Brokerage Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “
NASDAQ:REAX traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $2.36. The company had a trading volume of 64,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,541. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.67. Real Brokerage has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $4.35.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Real Brokerage by 280.9% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 50,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 37,293 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Real Brokerage during the third quarter worth about $55,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in Real Brokerage during the third quarter worth about $895,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Real Brokerage by 300.0% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 97,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 73,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC boosted its holdings in Real Brokerage by 48.1% during the third quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter.
The Real Brokerage Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-powered residential real estate brokerage company. The company provides its agents a mobile focused tech-platform to run their business, as well as for attracting business terms and wealth building opportunities. It operates through a network of approximately 1,895 agents.
