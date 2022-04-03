Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Real Brokerage Inc. is a technology-powered real estate brokerage operating. It creates financial opportunities for agents through better commission splits, best-in-class technology, revenue sharing and equity incentives. The Real Brokerage Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Real Brokerage alerts:

NASDAQ:REAX traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $2.36. The company had a trading volume of 64,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,541. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.67. Real Brokerage has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $4.35.

Real Brokerage ( NASDAQ:REAX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). As a group, analysts expect that Real Brokerage will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Real Brokerage by 280.9% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 50,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 37,293 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Real Brokerage during the third quarter worth about $55,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in Real Brokerage during the third quarter worth about $895,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Real Brokerage by 300.0% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 97,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 73,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC boosted its holdings in Real Brokerage by 48.1% during the third quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter.

Real Brokerage Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Real Brokerage Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-powered residential real estate brokerage company. The company provides its agents a mobile focused tech-platform to run their business, as well as for attracting business terms and wealth building opportunities. It operates through a network of approximately 1,895 agents.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Real Brokerage (REAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Real Brokerage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Brokerage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.