Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

RDI stock opened at $4.34 on Friday. Reading International has a twelve month low of $3.86 and a twelve month high of $7.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $95.46 million, a P/E ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.51.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $49.92 million for the quarter. Reading International had a negative return on equity of 37.01% and a net margin of 22.95%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RDI. Eidelman Virant Capital raised its stake in Reading International by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 885,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 466,500 shares during the period. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Reading International by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,343,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,797,000 after purchasing an additional 77,027 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Reading International by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 222,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Reading International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Reading International by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 41,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 9,770 shares during the last quarter. 43.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Reading International, Inc is an entertainment and real estate company, which engages in the development, ownership, and operation of multiplex cinemas and retail and commercial real estate in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through the Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate segments.

