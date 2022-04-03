Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
RDI stock opened at $4.34 on Friday. Reading International has a twelve month low of $3.86 and a twelve month high of $7.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $95.46 million, a P/E ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.51.
Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $49.92 million for the quarter. Reading International had a negative return on equity of 37.01% and a net margin of 22.95%.
Reading International Company Profile (Get Rating)
Reading International, Inc is an entertainment and real estate company, which engages in the development, ownership, and operation of multiplex cinemas and retail and commercial real estate in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through the Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate segments.
