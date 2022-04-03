Raymond James Boosts Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target to C$58.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from C$52.00 to C$58.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Teck Resources from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. CIBC lifted their price target on Teck Resources from C$42.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and set a C$35.00 price target (down from C$40.00) on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Monday, January 31st. TD Securities lifted their price target on Teck Resources from C$54.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an action list buy rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Teck Resources from C$53.00 to C$52.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$49.14.

TECK.B stock opened at C$52.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$47.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$39.12. The company has a market cap of C$28.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95. Teck Resources has a twelve month low of C$24.36 and a twelve month high of C$54.04.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

