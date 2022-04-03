Raymond James Boosts Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) Price Target to C$34.00

Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

KEYUF has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Keyera from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Keyera from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Keyera from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Keyera from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.95.

Shares of Keyera stock opened at $25.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.78. Keyera has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $29.50.

Keyera Corp. engages in the operation of assets in the oil and gas industry between the upstream sectors. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing; Liquids Infrastructure; Marketing Business segment. The Gathering and Processing segment includes raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components, primarily natural gas liquids (NGLs), before the sales gas is delivered into long-distance pipeline systems for transportation to end-use markets.

