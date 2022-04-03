Raydium (RAY) Price Reaches $3.57

Raydium (RAY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 2nd. In the last week, Raydium has traded up 17.1% against the dollar. Raydium has a market capitalization of $338.62 million and approximately $65.51 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raydium coin can now be bought for $3.57 or 0.00007766 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002178 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00049313 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,454.36 or 0.07521538 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,847.26 or 0.99828136 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.06 or 0.00045850 BTC.

Raydium Profile

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,943,814 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Buying and Selling Raydium

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raydium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raydium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

