Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of Range Resources from a reduce rating to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $16.50 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Range Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.94.

Shares of RRC traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.55. The stock had a trading volume of 3,462,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,667,745. Range Resources has a 1-year low of $8.47 and a 1-year high of $32.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.05. The company has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.02). Range Resources had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $871.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. Range Resources’s revenue was up 161.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Range Resources will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Range Resources announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas exploration company to buy up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Range Resources by 223.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,093,208 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $108,642,000 after buying an additional 4,209,030 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Range Resources by 499.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,000,551 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $35,670,000 after buying an additional 1,666,788 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Range Resources by 284.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,685,239 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,048,000 after buying an additional 1,246,362 shares in the last quarter. Georgetown University purchased a new stake in Range Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $18,832,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Range Resources by 269.4% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,218,786 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $27,581,000 after acquiring an additional 888,878 shares during the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

