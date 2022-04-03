Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) by 37.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 20,100 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Rambus were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Rambus by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 52,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP grew its position in Rambus by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Rambus by 6.9% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rambus by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rambus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Rambus alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RMBS opened at $31.43 on Friday. Rambus Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $33.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 196.44 and a beta of 1.03.

Rambus ( NASDAQ:RMBS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $91.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.01 million. Rambus had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rambus Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP John Shinn sold 10,073 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total value of $270,057.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total value of $403,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,073 shares of company stock valued at $2,869,307 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RMBS. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Rambus from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rambus in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Rambus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rambus has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.25.

Rambus Profile (Get Rating)

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5, DDR4 and DDR3 memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory and interconnect subsystems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.