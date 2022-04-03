Rainicorn (RAINI) Price Tops $0.0843

Rainicorn (RAINI) traded down 14.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 2nd. Rainicorn has a market cap of $42.14 million and approximately $890,909.00 worth of Rainicorn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rainicorn coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0843 or 0.00000184 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Rainicorn has traded 15.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Rainicorn alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002185 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.78 or 0.00049762 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,431.88 or 0.07495189 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,649.46 or 0.99698012 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.82 or 0.00045468 BTC.

Rainicorn Profile

Rainicorn’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. Rainicorn’s official Twitter account is @raini_coin

Buying and Selling Rainicorn

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rainicorn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rainicorn should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rainicorn using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rainicorn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rainicorn and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.