Radius Gold (CVE:RDU) Shares Down 5.6%

Radius Gold Inc. (CVE:RDU – Get Rating) was down 5.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.34. Approximately 58,609 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 53,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.36.
The company has a market capitalization of C$29.66 million and a PE ratio of -42.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52, a current ratio of 16.48 and a quick ratio of 16.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.32.
Radius Gold Company Profile (CVE:RDU)
