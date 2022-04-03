Radius Gold (CVE:RDU) Shares Down 5.6%

Radius Gold Inc. (CVE:RDU – Get Rating) was down 5.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.34. Approximately 58,609 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 53,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.36.

The company has a market capitalization of C$29.66 million and a PE ratio of -42.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52, a current ratio of 16.48 and a quick ratio of 16.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.32.

Get Radius Gold alerts:

Radius Gold Company Profile (CVE:RDU)

Radius Gold Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It explores for gold and silver properties. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Bald Peak Property that consists of 50 unpatented mining claims in Mineral County, Nevada, as well as 1 mineral prospecting license in Mono County, California; Holly-Banderas project located in Guatemala; Maricela Project located in Sonora, Mexico; Rambler Project covering an area of 10,379-hectares situated in Chihuahua, Mexico; and Amalia project covering an area of 9,492 hectares, as well as Plata Verde project covering an area of 300 hectares situated in Chihuahua, Mexico.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Radius Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radius Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.