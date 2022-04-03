Radio Caca Price Hits $0.0023 on Exchanges (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 3rd. Radio Caca has a market cap of $702.73 million and approximately $45.74 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Radio Caca coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Radio Caca alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.06 or 0.00049789 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.03 or 0.07512440 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,349.84 or 1.00085607 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.52 or 0.00046475 BTC.

About Radio Caca

Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 coins and its circulating supply is 305,207,243,536 coins. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/RadioCacaNFT

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radio Caca should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Radio Caca using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Radio Caca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Radio Caca and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.