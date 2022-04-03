Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Quotient Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quotient Technology currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.75.

Shares of QUOT stock traded up $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $6.57. 764,445 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,092,766. The company has a market capitalization of $623.63 million, a PE ratio of -13.41 and a beta of 0.91. Quotient Technology has a 1-year low of $5.09 and a 1-year high of $17.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.55 and its 200 day moving average is $6.71.

Quotient Technology ( NYSE:QUOT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 18.98% and a negative net margin of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $146.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.87 million. On average, analysts predict that Quotient Technology will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Quotient Technology by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Quotient Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Quotient Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quotient Technology by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,432 shares during the period. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quotient Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

About Quotient Technology

Quotient Technology Inc operates as a digital media and promotions technology company that offers power integrated digital media and promotions programs for brands and retailers. The company's Quotient Promotions platform offers digital paperless, print promotion, and cash back rebates, including Coupons.com website and mobile applications; brand and retailer websites and mobile applications; and third-party publishing websites and mobile applications.

