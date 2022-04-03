Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quanex Building Products from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

Get Quanex Building Products alerts:

NX traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,897. Quanex Building Products has a 52 week low of $20.32 and a 52 week high of $29.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.42 and its 200-day moving average is $22.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $716.86 million, a PE ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.55.

Quanex Building Products ( NYSE:NX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The construction company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 5.44%. The business had revenue of $267.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Quanex Building Products will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Quanex Building Products’s payout ratio is currently 17.78%.

In related news, Director Susan F. Davis sold 5,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total value of $137,820.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,414 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 7.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 10,883 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,596 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 6.6% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 1.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 74,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 98.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quanex Building Products Company Profile (Get Rating)

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Quanex Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanex Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.