QUAI DAO Hits One Day Trading Volume of $193,829.00 (QUAI)

QUAI DAO (QUAI) traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. Over the last week, QUAI DAO has traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. QUAI DAO has a total market capitalization of $994,922.50 and $193,829.00 worth of QUAI DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QUAI DAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0250 or 0.00000054 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.13 or 0.00049852 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,478.35 or 0.07496982 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46,417.12 or 1.00044191 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00047287 BTC.

QUAI DAO Coin Profile

QUAI DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,809,807 coins. QUAI DAO’s official Twitter account is @QUAI_GLOBAL . The Reddit community for QUAI DAO is https://reddit.com/r/QUAIDAO

Buying and Selling QUAI DAO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUAI DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUAI DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QUAI DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

