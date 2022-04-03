Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.51.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Qiagen from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. DZ Bank raised Qiagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Qiagen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $267,905,000. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of Qiagen by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 13,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 3,824 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Qiagen by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,185,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128,994 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Qiagen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $355,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qiagen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Institutional investors own 55.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE QGEN traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.40. The company had a trading volume of 544,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,250. The company has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Qiagen has a 1-year low of $41.32 and a 1-year high of $58.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.56.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $582.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.47 million. Qiagen had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 26.61%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Qiagen will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Qiagen Company Profile (Get Rating)

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

