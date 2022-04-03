Qbao (QBT) Price Hits $0.0049 on Top Exchanges

Qbao (QBT) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. Qbao has a total market capitalization of $323,438.76 and $1,870.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qbao coin can now be bought for about $0.0049 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Qbao has traded down 1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 1,136.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000094 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000018 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Qbao

QBT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 coins. The official message board for Qbao is medium.com/@Qbao2339 . The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao . The official website for Qbao is qbao.fund . Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Qbao Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qbao should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qbao using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

