Q4 2022 Earnings Forecast for Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Issued By Truist Financial

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial cut their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Mohawk Industries in a report issued on Wednesday, March 30th. Truist Financial analyst K. Hughes now anticipates that the company will earn $3.26 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.40. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Mohawk Industries’ Q4 2023 earnings at $4.05 EPS.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.54 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Mohawk Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $206.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $180.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $165.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.36.

MHK opened at $124.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.54. Mohawk Industries has a 52-week low of $121.04 and a 52-week high of $231.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.56.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 96.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 82.2% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 75.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Chistopher Wellborn purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $135.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,357,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rodney David Patton sold 506 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.76, for a total transaction of $73,248.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

