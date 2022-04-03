Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:FGBI)

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Rating) – Analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.68. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Guaranty Bancshares’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FGBI opened at $23.80 on Friday. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $25.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.06 million, a PE ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. First Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 22.25%. The business had revenue of $27.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.17 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. First Guaranty Bancshares’s payout ratio is 26.37%.

In related news, Chairman Marshall T. Reynolds sold 1,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total value of $30,802.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 42.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FGBI. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $751,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in First Guaranty Bancshares by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,383 shares of the bank’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 12,516 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in First Guaranty Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $255,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in First Guaranty Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Salzhauer Michael lifted its holdings in First Guaranty Bancshares by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 77,692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 7,075 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.61% of the company’s stock.

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc engages in the provision of personalized commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. Its services include personal checking, money market, loans, courtesy sweep, business checking, cash management, courtesy pay, and digital. The company was founded on July 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Hammond, LA.

