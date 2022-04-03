Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Wells Fargo & Company in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 31st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.95. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Wells Fargo & Company’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.90 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.58.

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $48.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $185.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $39.06 and a 1-year high of $60.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.08 and its 200 day moving average is $51.03.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.61 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 26.43%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 75,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,610,000 after purchasing an additional 5,248 shares during the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.9% in the third quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 253,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,759,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 34.0% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 191,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,865,000 after purchasing an additional 48,491 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 20.4% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 478,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,205,000 after purchasing an additional 81,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,436,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $809,311,000 after purchasing an additional 63,959 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 20.08%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

