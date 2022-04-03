Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for Air Canada (TSE:AC) Issued By Cormark

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cormark lifted their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Air Canada in a report released on Thursday, March 31st. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.42. Cormark currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Air Canada’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

AC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$35.00 target price on shares of Air Canada in a report on Thursday. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$32.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$29.80.

Shares of AC stock opened at C$24.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.72 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183,588.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$23.41 and its 200 day moving average is C$23.00. Air Canada has a 12 month low of C$19.31 and a 12 month high of C$29.17.

In related news, Senior Officer Amos Kazzaz sold 4,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.49, for a total value of C$105,494.41. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$238,023.24. Also, Director Michael Stewart Rousseau sold 18,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.61, for a total value of C$445,473.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 103,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,438,983.83. Insiders have sold a total of 24,265 shares of company stock worth $562,602 in the last quarter.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

