Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for K92 Mining Inc. Cut by Raymond James (TSE:KNT)

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for K92 Mining in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 31st. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.10. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for K92 Mining’s FY2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Get K92 Mining alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “speculative buy” rating and set a C$8.75 price objective on shares of K92 Mining in a research note on Monday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded K92 Mining to a “buy” rating and set a C$11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, K92 Mining has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.86.

Shares of TSE KNT opened at C$9.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 74.24. K92 Mining has a 1-year low of C$5.75 and a 1-year high of C$9.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.83 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.34.

K92 Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. K92 Mining Inc is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for K92 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K92 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.