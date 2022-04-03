Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Decreased by Analyst

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Diamondback Energy in a report released on Wednesday, March 30th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now expects that the oil and natural gas company will earn $5.19 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $5.41. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q3 2022 earnings at $5.09 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.14 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $19.86 EPS.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 32.10%. The business’s revenue was up 162.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $142.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. TheStreet upgraded Diamondback Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.37.

FANG stock opened at $138.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $24.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.31. Diamondback Energy has a 12-month low of $65.93 and a 12-month high of $147.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.77%.

In other news, Director Michael P. Cross sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $556,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.95, for a total value of $472,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,479,840. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $140,000. Sheets Smith Investment Management purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $1,046,000. Mason & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $1,097,000. THRC Management LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $86,532,000. Finally, City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. 89.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

