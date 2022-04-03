Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Issued By Piper Sandler

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Veritex in a report issued on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.70. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Veritex’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.05 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. Veritex had a net margin of 37.23% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $92.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

VBTX has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veritex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Veritex from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veritex in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Veritex in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.25.

Shares of VBTX opened at $37.81 on Friday. Veritex has a 1 year low of $27.28 and a 1 year high of $45.36. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.71 and a 200-day moving average of $40.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.78%.

In other Veritex news, Director Pat S. Bolin purchased 13,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.00 per share, for a total transaction of $500,004.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $249,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VBTX. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Veritex during the 4th quarter worth about $2,793,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Veritex by 48,249.5% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,300,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,192,000 after buying an additional 1,297,912 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Veritex by 104,966.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 651,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,639,000 after buying an additional 650,792 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Veritex during the 3rd quarter worth about $23,871,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in Veritex by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,973,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,520,000 after buying an additional 381,440 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, consumer, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

