Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 31st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.80 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.95. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Bank of New York Mellon’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.50 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.44 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

BK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.87.

Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $49.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.14. Bank of New York Mellon has a 52-week low of $45.80 and a 52-week high of $64.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 23.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 7,485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,247 shares of the bank’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 51,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.77%.

About Bank of New York Mellon (Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.