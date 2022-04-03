Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:CNTA) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.67) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Centessa Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.94) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.51) EPS.

CNTA has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

CNTA stock opened at $9.08 on Friday. Centessa Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $26.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.93.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.08).

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $409,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 203.5% in the 3rd quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 203,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,393,000 after purchasing an additional 136,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, General Atlantic L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 545.5% in the 3rd quarter. General Atlantic L.P. now owns 9,681,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,686,000 after purchasing an additional 8,181,818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Saurabh Saha bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.74 per share, for a total transaction of $48,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David J. Grainger bought 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.05 per share, with a total value of $248,875.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers life-altering and life-enhancing medicines to patients. Its products pipeline include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; Imgatuzumab, an anti-EGFR monoclonal antibody expected to enter a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, as well as is being considered for the treatment of other solid tumors in the context of combination treatment with immunotherapy; and ZF874, a small molecule chemical chaperone folding corrector of the Z variant of alpha-1-antitrypsin in Phase 1 clinical development for the treatment of alpha-1-antitrypsin deficiency.

