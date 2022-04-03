Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on PSTG. Raymond James increased their target price on Pure Storage from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $34.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.10.

Pure Storage stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.12. 3,189,509 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,928,541. Pure Storage has a fifty-two week low of $16.79 and a fifty-two week high of $36.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.86 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 6.57% and a negative return on equity of 4.98%. The firm had revenue of $708.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.93 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Pure Storage’s revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Pure Storage will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pure Storage news, insider Ajay Singh sold 36,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total transaction of $1,249,663.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 11,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $407,052.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSTG. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Pure Storage by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 213,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,172,000 after acquiring an additional 4,851 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 238,443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,657,000 after purchasing an additional 48,804 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Pure Storage by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 32,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 13,427 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Pure Storage during the 3rd quarter worth $1,896,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Pure Storage in the third quarter worth $231,000. Institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

About Pure Storage (Get Rating)

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

