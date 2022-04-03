Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) PT Lowered to $8.50

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $20.00 to $8.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 139.44% from the stock’s previous close.

PLSE has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pulse Biosciences in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pulse Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pulse Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.13.

Get Pulse Biosciences alerts:

Shares of PLSE stock opened at $3.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.58. Pulse Biosciences has a 52 week low of $3.34 and a 52 week high of $29.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.61.

Pulse Biosciences ( NASDAQ:PLSE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.01). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.54) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pulse Biosciences will post -2.28 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLSE. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Pulse Biosciences in the third quarter worth approximately $7,901,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 477.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after buying an additional 102,566 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Pulse Biosciences in the third quarter worth $1,433,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 156.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 19,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pulse Biosciences in the second quarter worth $288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Pulse Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as an immuno-oncology company developing a proprietary oncolytic electroceutical therapy based on its Nano Pulse Stimulation (NPS) technology. It manufactures surgical and medical instruments uses a novel and proprietary platform technology called Nano-Pulse Electro-Signaling.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pulse Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulse Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.