Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Price Target Lowered to $12.00 at Stephens

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at Stephens from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ price target suggests a potential upside of 238.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Pulse Biosciences from $20.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Pulse Biosciences in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pulse Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.13.

Get Pulse Biosciences alerts:

NASDAQ PLSE opened at $3.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $105.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.59 and its 200 day moving average is $14.58. Pulse Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $3.34 and a fifty-two week high of $29.16.

Pulse Biosciences ( NASDAQ:PLSE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.01). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.54) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pulse Biosciences will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 141.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 43.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 194.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Pulse Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Pulse Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pulse Biosciences (Get Rating)

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as an immuno-oncology company developing a proprietary oncolytic electroceutical therapy based on its Nano Pulse Stimulation (NPS) technology. It manufactures surgical and medical instruments uses a novel and proprietary platform technology called Nano-Pulse Electro-Signaling.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pulse Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulse Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.