Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Price Target Lowered to $12.00 at Stephens

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at Stephens from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ price target suggests a potential upside of 238.03% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Pulse Biosciences from $20.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Pulse Biosciences in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pulse Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.13.
NASDAQ PLSE opened at $3.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $105.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.59 and its 200 day moving average is $14.58. Pulse Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $3.34 and a fifty-two week high of $29.16.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 141.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 43.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 194.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Pulse Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Pulse Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Pulse Biosciences (Get Rating)
Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as an immuno-oncology company developing a proprietary oncolytic electroceutical therapy based on its Nano Pulse Stimulation (NPS) technology. It manufactures surgical and medical instruments uses a novel and proprietary platform technology called Nano-Pulse Electro-Signaling.
