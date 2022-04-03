Pulmatrix’s (PULM) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $10.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $5.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pulmatrix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Pulmatrix from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 18th.

Pulmatrix stock opened at $6.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.96 and a 200-day moving average of $10.81. Pulmatrix has a one year low of $5.64 and a one year high of $28.60. The company has a market cap of $18.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.03.

Pulmatrix ( NASDAQ:PULM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($0.83). Pulmatrix had a negative net margin of 283.61% and a negative return on equity of 34.73%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Pulmatrix in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Murchinson Ltd. bought a new position in Pulmatrix in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in Pulmatrix in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pulmatrix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Pulmatrix by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 504,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 16,184 shares during the period. 20.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhaled therapies to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company focuses on developing products based on its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

