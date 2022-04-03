Pulmatrix’s (PULM) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $10.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $5.00.

PULM has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pulmatrix from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pulmatrix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ PULM opened at $6.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.03. Pulmatrix has a 1-year low of $5.64 and a 1-year high of $28.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.81.

Pulmatrix ( NASDAQ:PULM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($0.83). Pulmatrix had a negative return on equity of 34.73% and a negative net margin of 283.61%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PULM. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pulmatrix during the 2nd quarter worth about $288,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Pulmatrix by 1,563.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 265,448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 249,495 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pulmatrix in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Murchinson Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Pulmatrix in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Pulmatrix in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 20.09% of the company’s stock.

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhaled therapies to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company focuses on developing products based on its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

