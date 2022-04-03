PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Trading Up 7.4%

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) was up 7.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $40.15 and last traded at $40.08. Approximately 13,361 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 695,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.31.

PTCT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays cut their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.44.

The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 679.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.66.

PTC Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTCT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.79) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $165.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.08 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 97.27% and a negative return on equity of 351.90%. PTC Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.08) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Emily Luisa Hill sold 7,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total transaction of $298,839.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 17,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $807,613.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,949 shares of company stock valued at $1,951,013 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in PTC Therapeutics by 273.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 18.3% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in PTC Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 4.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

