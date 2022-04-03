PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) CFO Emily Luisa Hill Sells 7,910 Shares

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) CFO Emily Luisa Hill sold 7,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total transaction of $298,839.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Emily Luisa Hill also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 1st, Emily Luisa Hill sold 553 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $22,120.00.

On Tuesday, January 25th, Emily Luisa Hill sold 211 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total transaction of $8,294.41.

On Friday, January 7th, Emily Luisa Hill sold 800 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total transaction of $30,816.00.

On Tuesday, January 4th, Emily Luisa Hill sold 173 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total transaction of $7,120.68.

PTCT stock opened at $41.45 on Friday. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.44 and a 1 year high of $50.26. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.98 and a 200 day moving average of $38.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 679.17, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

PTC Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTCT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.79) by ($0.24). PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 97.27% and a negative return on equity of 351.90%. The business had revenue of $165.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.08) EPS. PTC Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,515,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $697,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 131.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 527,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,004,000 after buying an additional 299,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,858,000.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PTCT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PTC Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.44.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

