PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:BKRKF) Stock Price Up 7.1%

PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:BKRKF – Get Rating)’s share price rose 7.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.33 and last traded at $0.33. Approximately 1,480 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 237,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.29.

About PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:BKRKF)

PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk provides various banking products and services in Indonesia, Singapore, Timor Leste, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Singapore, and the United States. The company offers current and savings accounts; time deposits; house, micro business, working capital, investment, food, warehouse receipt, partnership, franchise, and cash collateral loans; and supply chain financing solutions.

