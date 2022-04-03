Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
PROV opened at $16.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $121.24 million, a P/E ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.74. Provident Financial has a 1-year low of $14.50 and a 1-year high of $18.48.
Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.00 million. Provident Financial had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 25.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS.
About Provident Financial (Get Rating)
Provident Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. Its services include checking, savings, investment services, mobile banking, online banking, merchant services, cyber security tips, and loan programs and application. The company was founded in January 1996 and is headquartered in Riverside, CA.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Provident Financial (PROV)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.