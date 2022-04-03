Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

PROV opened at $16.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $121.24 million, a P/E ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.74. Provident Financial has a 1-year low of $14.50 and a 1-year high of $18.48.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.00 million. Provident Financial had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 25.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Provident Financial by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Provident Financial by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 334,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,632,000 after buying an additional 9,488 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Provident Financial by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 343,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,688,000 after buying an additional 9,409 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Provident Financial by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 298,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,928,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Provident Financial by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 5,408 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.79% of the company’s stock.

About Provident Financial (Get Rating)

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. Its services include checking, savings, investment services, mobile banking, online banking, merchant services, cyber security tips, and loan programs and application. The company was founded in January 1996 and is headquartered in Riverside, CA.

