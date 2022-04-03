Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Prothena from $87.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Prothena in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ PRTA opened at $39.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 35.84 and a beta of 1.30. Prothena has a one year low of $21.30 and a one year high of $79.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.97.

Prothena ( NASDAQ:PRTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.28 million. Prothena had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 33.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.77) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Prothena will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Dennis J. Selkoe sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.45, for a total transaction of $237,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.50 per share, for a total transaction of $11,250,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Prothena during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Prothena during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Prothena by 938.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Prothena by 1,129.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Prothena during the 3rd quarter worth $110,000. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; PRX004 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Transthyretin amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

