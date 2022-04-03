ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) Price Target Raised to $16.00 at HC Wainwright

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH – Get Rating) had its price target increased by HC Wainwright from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PRPH. TheStreet raised shares of ProPhase Labs from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ProPhase Labs from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ProPhase Labs in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ProPhase Labs presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.88.
NASDAQ PRPH opened at $7.31 on Thursday. ProPhase Labs has a 1-year low of $4.41 and a 1-year high of $8.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.49.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRPH. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in ProPhase Labs by 354.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 8,262 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in ProPhase Labs in the second quarter worth $86,000. HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new stake in ProPhase Labs in the third quarter worth $105,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in ProPhase Labs in the third quarter worth $119,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ProPhase Labs by 14.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,647 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.64% of the company’s stock.
ProPhase Labs Company Profile (Get Rating)
ProPhase Labs, Inc is a medical science and technology company. It engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements. The firm operates through the following business segments: Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products.
