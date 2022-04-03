ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARFXF) Short Interest Down 17.4% in March

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARFXF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 358,000 shares, a decline of 17.4% from the February 28th total of 433,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 209,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.
OTCMKTS:ARFXF opened at $0.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.17 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.10. ProMIS Neurosciences has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $0.23. The company has a current ratio of 13.29, a quick ratio of 13.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.12.
ProMIS Neurosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ProMIS Neurosciences (ARFXF)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for ProMIS Neurosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProMIS Neurosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.