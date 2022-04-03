ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARFXF) Short Interest Down 17.4% in March

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARFXF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 358,000 shares, a decline of 17.4% from the February 28th total of 433,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 209,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

OTCMKTS:ARFXF opened at $0.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.17 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.10. ProMIS Neurosciences has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $0.23. The company has a current ratio of 13.29, a quick ratio of 13.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.12.

ProMIS Neurosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc, a development stage biotech company, discovers and develops precision medicine solutions for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, primarily Alzheimer's disease (AD), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and Parkinson's disease (PD). Its proprietary target discovery engine is based on the use of two complementary techniques.

