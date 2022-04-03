Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Sunday.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on PLD. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Prologis from $180.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Prologis from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $142.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.92.

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $165.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $152.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.85. Prologis has a 12-month low of $107.76 and a 12-month high of $169.93.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 61.77% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Prologis will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.68, for a total transaction of $210,168.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. William Allan LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Prologis by 64.8% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

