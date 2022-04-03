Project Inverse (XIV) Reaches Market Cap of $513,593.62

Project Inverse (XIV) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. Project Inverse has a total market capitalization of $513,593.62 and approximately $298,507.00 worth of Project Inverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Project Inverse coin can now be purchased for about $0.0143 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Project Inverse has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.11 or 0.00049735 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,501.80 or 0.07536670 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,459.56 or 0.99991497 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.29 or 0.00054431 BTC.

Project Inverse Coin Profile

Project Inverse’s total supply is 53,499,402 coins and its circulating supply is 35,934,598 coins. Project Inverse’s official Twitter account is @inverseproject

Project Inverse Coin Trading

