Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.850-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $142 M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $140.55 million.

Progress Software stock opened at $47.10 on Friday. Progress Software has a 52 week low of $41.68 and a 52 week high of $53.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91, a PEG ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.43.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The software maker reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. Progress Software had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $147.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Progress Software’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Progress Software will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Progress Software’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PRGS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Progress Software in a report on Thursday. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Progress Software from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Progress Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Progress Software has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Progress Software by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,136,361 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $392,743,000 after buying an additional 30,599 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $997,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $530,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Progress Software by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,971 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Progress Software by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 184,556 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,909,000 after purchasing an additional 17,767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

