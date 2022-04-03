PROG (NYSE:PRG) Stock Price Up 4.8%

PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) traded up 4.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $29.01 and last traded at $29.01. 300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 761,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.69.

PRG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of PROG from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet cut shares of PROG from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PROG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of PROG from $55.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PROG has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.40.

The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.89 and a 200 day moving average of $40.45.

PROG ( NYSE:PRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). PROG had a return on equity of 27.16% and a net margin of 9.10%. The firm had revenue of $646.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRG. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its holdings in PROG by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 2,063,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,092,000 after purchasing an additional 530,587 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in PROG by 4.1% during the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,048,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,060,000 after buying an additional 80,244 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PROG by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,627,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,372,000 after purchasing an additional 226,437 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of PROG by 4,665.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,451,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,664 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PROG by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,177,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,482,000 after purchasing an additional 29,946 shares during the period. 92.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PROG (NYSE:PRG)

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

