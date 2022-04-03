Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

IPDN stock opened at $1.00 on Friday. Professional Diversity Network has a 52-week low of $0.71 and a 52-week high of $2.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Professional Diversity Network in the first quarter valued at about $226,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Professional Diversity Network by 62.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 22,006 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Professional Diversity Network in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Professional Diversity Network in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Professional Diversity Network in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 35.52% of the company’s stock.

Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network) and National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network). The company offers recruitment services, such as single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, hiring campaign marketing and advertising, e-newsletter marketing, and research and outreach services to various cultural groups and employers.

