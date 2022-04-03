Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

PRIM has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Primoris Services from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Primoris Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a buy rating on shares of Primoris Services in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.75.

Shares of PRIM traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.56. 342,427 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 448,219. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.48. Primoris Services has a 52 week low of $21.47 and a 52 week high of $36.03. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.16.

Primoris Services ( NASDAQ:PRIM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $884.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $899.46 million. Primoris Services had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Primoris Services will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.22%.

In related news, Director David Lee King sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total transaction of $530,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Primoris Services by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,043 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,328,000 after buying an additional 31,841 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Primoris Services by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 29,073 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Primoris Services by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 69,380 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after buying an additional 10,906 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Primoris Services by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,970 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 3,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Primoris Services by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,846 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. 87.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Utilities, Energy/Renewables, and Pipeline Services. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

