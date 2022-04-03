Power Solutions International (OTCMKTS:PSIX) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.92

Power Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSIX – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.92 and traded as high as $3.13. Power Solutions International shares last traded at $2.90, with a volume of 9,868 shares.

The stock has a market cap of $66.49 million, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.52.

About Power Solutions International (OTCMKTS:PSIX)

Power Solutions International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of power systems and electrical power generation equipment. The firm provides integrated turnkey solutions to global original equipment manufacturers and end-user customers within the energy, industrial and transportation end markets.

