PotCoin Price Reaches $0.0087 on Major Exchanges (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 2nd. During the last week, PotCoin has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $1.99 million and approximately $4,884.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0087 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,041.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,463.94 or 0.07523509 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.73 or 0.00273071 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $375.13 or 0.00814774 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.69 or 0.00099233 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00013187 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00007580 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $213.74 or 0.00464236 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $179.53 or 0.00389933 BTC.

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,469,465 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin . PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

