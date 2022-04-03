Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) Short Interest Up 26.0% in March

Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 245,500 shares, an increase of 26.0% from the February 28th total of 194,800 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.9 days.

In other Potbelly news, SVP Jeffrey Douglas sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.69, for a total transaction of $71,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Potbelly by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 25,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 7,462 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Potbelly by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 502,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,803,000 after buying an additional 3,276 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in Potbelly by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 122,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 32,916 shares during the period. Soviero Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Potbelly by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Soviero Asset Management LP now owns 1,280,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,142,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, Archon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Potbelly by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,320,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,949,000 after purchasing an additional 174,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on PBPB shares. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Potbelly in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Potbelly from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Potbelly in a report on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Potbelly from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

PBPB opened at $6.56 on Friday. Potbelly has a 52-week low of $4.83 and a 52-week high of $9.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The company has a market cap of $188.67 million, a P/E ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.89.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. Potbelly had a negative net margin of 6.26% and a negative return on equity of 938.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.57) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Potbelly will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Potbelly Corp. engages in the owning and operating of sandwich restaurants. It offers toasty sandwiches, signature salads, and other fresh menu items. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

