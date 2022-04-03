Portofino Resources (CVE:POR) Trading Down 4.3%

Portofino Resources Inc. (CVE:POR – Get Rating) was down 4.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 117,701 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 238,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.11 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.11. The company has a market cap of C$10.91 million and a P/E ratio of -3.55.
Portofino Resources Company Profile (CVE:POR)
